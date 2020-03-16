Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 13 is to be launched on this date

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular and successful reality shows on television. The previous season was a huge hit. The audience connected to every contestant, and it wasn't easy to pick the show's winner.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show. He became a household name, and today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar, who had replaced Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. The ever-charming Aditya Narayan hosted the show.

As per sources, the new season is all set to launch on the 3rd of September, and it will be replacing the show "Super Star Singer Season 2." This year again, the makers of the show are going all out during the auditions to bring in the best contestants on the show.

The last two seasons have been so impressive with respect to the contestants that it was difficult for the judges to judge their performance. Today, all the singers who appeared in the show have become huge names, whereas some have even bagged a few Bollywood movies to sing for.

