Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Sidarth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

As per sources, Hrithik Roshan and director Sidarth Anand will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie “Fighter”

The contestants would be singing Hrithik songs and would be giving him a tribute.

He would also be sharing stories of what all happened when he shot for the famous songs.

The actor and the director would also be having some fun segments with the host and the contestants of the show.

Well, no doubt that it will be a soulful and entertaining episode.

This year the contestants are really good and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audiences to judge their favorite contestants.

