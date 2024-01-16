Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ventran actress Zeenat Aman to grace the show

Indian Idol is one of the most successful and loved reality shows on television and now Zeenat Aman would be gracing the show where she would be interacting with the judges, contestants and host of the show.
Zeenat Aman

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

As per sources, veteran actress Zeenat Aman would be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

The contestants would be singing her songs and would be giving a tribute.

She would also be sharing stories of her times and what all happened when she shot for the famous songs.

The actress would also be having some fun segments with the host and the contestants of the show.

Well, no doubt that it will be a soulful and entertaining episode.

This year the contestants are really  good and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audiences to judge their favorite contestants.

