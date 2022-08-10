Exclusive! Indian Idol: Superstar Singer contestants to grace the show?

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.
Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, contestants from the last season of Superstar Singer will be gracing the show and will be showing their skills.

The Superstar Singers will also interact with the Indian Idol contestants and have a lot of fun and dhamaal on the stage.

Are you excited to see the upcoming episodes of the show?

