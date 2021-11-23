EXCLUSIVE! 'Indian Television can do a lot more with friendship and male characters' bonding storylines' Angad aka Karan V Grover on Ankit Gupta and his bromance, Angad's swag and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

With Angad's entry into the show, the drama has reached skies and fans have been missing Fatejo but have also begun to trend Tejang together and wishing that the duo gets hitched in the show. Apart from the Tejang shippers, fans have now been shipping Angad and Fateh's bromance as well after their drunk friendship scene. They have already given them a new name as AngFa and FaAng and want to see more of such buddyhood scenes. We got in touch with Angad aka Karan V Grover to know more about it and guess what he had to share:

With the current episode, fans are loving Fateh and Angad's drunk friendship, and fans want more of it.. what was the thought behind the scene and working with Ankit?

It was definitely a super fun scene to shoot (and no we were not drinking for real), of course, Ankit brings in a lot of charm and adds his Fateh-ness to the moments. He is wonderful and we get along like buddies. I believe Indian Television can do a lot more with friendship and male characters' bonding storylines.

Now that the mysterious side of Angad has been revealed will we see a changed side of your character?

The character won’t change, tho his life could be explored more so u may see a lot more varying emotions and relationships in Angad's life. His swag will stay intact.

Well, with the current narrative of television shows there are either love triangles or mistaken marriages in the backdrop, If you were to add a fresh perspective what would it be?

I personally would go with the take of women living independent lives free of all forced or obligated social commitments, but that i believe would be an experimental portrayal especially on TV. So i guess what is happening and working is the best move forward.

Currently, in the show, there are new shades of Angad getting unveiled and on the other hand, Fateh and Jasmine are all set to get hitched, well Khushbeer still tries to tell Fateh to choose Tejo over Jasmine but nothing of those sorts happen yet. What do you think will happen next in the show, will Tejo and Angad end up getting hitched?

