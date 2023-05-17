Exclusive! Indira Krishnan talks about her upcoming movie “Unlock Zindagi”, reveals the reason why she agreed to the project.

MUMBAI:Indira Krishnan is a veteran actress in the entertainment business who has been around for almost three decades.

She has been part of many Bollywood and television serials and she has massive fan following.

The actress is known for her roles in serials like CID, Firangi Bahu, Tum Aise Hi Rehna etc.

She is currently seen in COLORS serial Saavi Ki Savaari, where she essays the role of Vedika Dalmiya.

Soon, she will be seen in a movie tittled “Unlock Zindagi”, where she is playing a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the veteran actress and asked her the reason she signed the movie and about her bonding with co – stars.

Tell us something about your movie and how did you approached the character.

My upcoming movie is titled “Unlock Zindagi” and the name says it all. During the time of COVID, a lot happened. I think everyone has experienced that, but there have been moments where some people have experienced the worst and everyone’s life was changed overnight. The bond of humanity helped people to come out of the life they were all facing. Somewhere, people will relate to this story as it’s a very realistic conceit concept and we have also shot the film in real places.

How was your bonding with the rest of the co – stars on the show?

I shot half of the film in the car itself. Rajesh and Hemal were present, who essayed the role of my husband and younger daughter. When we were shooting on the Pune highway, the weather was very humid. But, we all kept patience and shot for the show. Rajesh, who is the producer of the movie, really took good care of us and it was a very close unit. We completed the movie in two schedules.

Which is the best moment for you while shooting the movie?

I think more than enjoying it, I have memories of my emotions and the nostalgia I felt during my shoot in a real cemetery. In the scene, my on-screen mother passed away and we needed to bring the body. The process was smooth. We also got a chance to interact with the people at the cemetery. We explained the reality of the show on how Humanity was above everything.

Well, there is no doubt that Indira Krishnan is a versatile actress and she would give an impressive performance in the upcoming movie too.

