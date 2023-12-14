Exclusive! Influencer Ayesha Khan who put allegation on Munawar to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar as always been in the fore front in bringing you the Exclusive news for the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss season 17 is the current talk of the town, the show which is known for displaying different characters of different personalities has been grabbing the attention of the fans.

Currently in this season we can see some great contestants who are playing their amazing game and taking the level of the show to a different height.

And now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of explosive news with regards to the show Bigg Boss season 17.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that social media influencer Ayesha Khan will be seen in the Bigg Boss house.

Ayesha Khan is the person who had put alligation on Munawar Farooqui that he had two timed her when they were in a relationship.

She stated that he was dating her and the same time he was also dating Nazia with whom he had officially accepted the relationship publicly.

She mentioned that before entering the house Munawar had proposed to her and the two were about to get into a relationship and she made it clear with Munawar that is family shouldn't have any issue.

The influencer is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant and it will be interesting to see the arguments and banter between Munawar and Ayesha.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui exposes Ankita Lokhande and stops her treatment in the house; housemates decide only Vicky Jain can meet the doctor

Looking at the show and loving personalities inside the house, we shall look forward to see what different Ayesha Khan will bring to the show with her personality.

Indeed this is one of the exciting news for all the Bigg Boss fans.

What are your views on this piece of Information and how excited are you to see her inside the house do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tune to Tellychakkar.

Also read - Bigg Boss 17: What! Why has Munawar Faruqui’s alleged GF Nazila Sitaishi deleted her Instagram account? Read to know more