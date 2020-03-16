EXCLUSIVE! 'Initially I didn't quit my job for acting but later chose acting over Infosys' Swaran Ghar's Rohit Chaudhary gets candid about his journey into acting, childhood and more

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is not only heart touching but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Well, the current track has been a major highlight for Vikram on his wish to sell Swaran Ghar and solve their financial issues, we got in touch with Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary, to know about his childhood, style quotient and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

What is your go-to attire?

You would find me in gym wear usually, apart from that its Shorts, t-shirt, jackets, and hoodies. I would go for a run or head to the gym most of the time.

Tell us about your childhood?

Jaipur is a beautiful city, I was in a hostel till my sixth grade and then I was in Sainik school and then Birla, I later shifted to Mysore working for Infosys. I was quite well with my studies even in the Engineering days when I cracked Infosys in the first interview itself. I was into all the co-curricular activities and modelling from the initial days. I was always curious about everything and I was driven that I must know everything. I have watched all the movies alone, just to stay updated.

What was the driving force towards acting?

Prasad Bidapa had come to Mysore for an event and he had this grand modelling contest in which I participated after winning a few pageants he even asked me that I must quit my job and do this full-time. I wasn't ready for that, I even suggested that I could come on weekends and continue the modelling aside. I was quite happy with my job, there is a company Banglore, they called a few actors for 7 days workshop for acting, Nidhi Agarwal was my batchmate in that. I started travelling to and fro continuously for this and I started enjoying it, I decided to take up a diploma course and I had taken a break from my job for 6 months, I didn't quit it initially, later I quit my job and started working towards the goal and I started getting television process. I made TV my learning space, and by the time OTT came, I did a few web series too. I have been a part of films with Padmaavat and I am still enjoying the Tv phase.

