EXCLUSIVE! 'Initially, I refused to be a part of the show; it was my family who convinced me' Aneri Vajani on her fears, agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

In an exclusive conversation with Aneri Vajani, we asked her about her fears, her family's reaction and more. Check out what she had to reveal;

Do you have any fears that shall stop you from doing any stunt?

To be very honest, I have no clue if I have any fears as I haven't explored anything. The major reason why I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi is that I want to explore that side of me and realise what am I really afraid of and what I can do in terms of stunts. I am really excited to explore that side of me.

What was your family's reaction to taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12?

My mom was the happiest as she wanted me to do a reality show and I finally revealed that I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi even my siblings Priya and Rohan have been really supportive and excited. My mom wants everyone to know me as she thinks I am really funny. Initially, I had denied but then we had this whole press conference at my place and all of them practically convinced me to do the show.

Do you think we shall see you in any other reality show too?

For this one reality show, I have had such long discussions, we will see once I return from Cape Town from Khatron and then see what next I would be planning.

