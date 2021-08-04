Exclusive! Initially, there were date issues, but I always wanted to work with this production house; it’s been a lovely experience: Shivani Gosain aka Sushma Tyagi of Pratigya 2

MUMBAI: Pratigya 2 is one of the most loved and successful serials of television.

Shivani is a very popular and successful actress on television. She is known for her performance in serials like ai Ganga Maiya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

She is currently seen in the serial Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, where she essays the role of Sushma Tyagi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivani and asked her about how she bagged the show, to which the actress said that she had gotten a call from the casting director, and initially, there were some date issues, but post the audition and mock test, she was finalized within a day and she was on board.

We also asked her how her experience has been working with the production house, to which the actress said that she always wanted to be work with it.

The entire team is supportive and caring, and the writer of the show is the biggest USP of this serial.

At the end, she said that everyone is very nice to work with, co-operative, and understanding.

