EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho to replace Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti from THIS DATE

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pelliwar.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 11:45
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho to replace Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti from THIS DATE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Sony Tv's India’s Laughter Champion gets a launch date

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months.

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pillewar. 

We exclusively updated about Iqbal Khan, Deepshikha Nagpal and Rishina Kandhari. We even updated Vijay Kalvani joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

Thapki Pyaar Ki 2's Rachana Mistry has been roped in the show to play the lead. Further details are yet to be revealed. The actress has been a part of many shows including Barrister Babu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. 

While the show is titled "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho", the breaking news is that the show is all set to get launched on 26th July in the slot of 8 pm, replacing Swayamvar Mika Di Vhoti. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Also read: Exclusive! Sony Tv's India’s Laughter Champion gets a launch date

Rishina Khandari Aye Mere Humsafar TV actress atul ketkar Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Channa Mereya Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Parineeti! Wow! Tanvi Dogra reveals what Anchal Sahu means to her as they perform during the finale of Dance Deewane Juniors
MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of...
Interesting! Shagun Pandey, Pranali Rathod, and Anchal Sahu gave EPIC REPLY when FANS asked about their REUNION | DEETS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Well, there is no hidden truth that the fans of Shagun Pandey, Pranali Rathod, and Anchal Sahu liked their...
SHOCKING! Mohini's life in DANGER, Harphoul and Balwant at loggerheads in Colors' Harphoul Mohini
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini has been witnessing a lot of drama ever since Harphoul and Mohini got married. ...
Wow! Tejasswi Prakash again steals the limelight with her latest Disney Princess’ looks, netizens’ reactions are unmissable
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash‘s latest look as Disney Princess Jasmine is all over the internet. The...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video