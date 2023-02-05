Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV

Iram Hingwala

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Ishara TV is one such channel that has entertained viewers with lots of amazing shows so far. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri locked for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

The channel is now gearing up for a new show. 

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As per sources, Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras.  And we have some exclusive updates from the show.

Sources reveal that Iram Hingwala has been roped in for the show produced by Parth Productions. 

She will be seen in the role of Chutki.

Iram has previously been a part of shows like Barrister Babu, Sasural Simar Ka, Crime Patrol, Raaz Mahal, and more.

We previously gave you the update about Narayani Shastri and Nisha Gupta being cast in the show. The show is set to go on-air on 9th May.

Are you excited to see the new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nishha Gupta roped in for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

Iran Hingwala Crime Patrol Barrister Babu Sasural Simar Ka Parth Productions Ishara TV Nisha Gupta Narayani Shashtri Laal Banaras New Hindi Show TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 21:20

