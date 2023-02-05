Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show.

As per sources, Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras. And we have some exclusive updates from the show.

Sources reveal that Iram Hingwala has been roped in for the show produced by Parth Productions.

She will be seen in the role of Chutki.

Iram has previously been a part of shows like Barrister Babu, Sasural Simar Ka, Crime Patrol, Raaz Mahal, and more.

We previously gave you the update about Narayani Shastri and Nisha Gupta being cast in the show. The show is set to go on-air on 9th May.

