Exclusive! Isha Malviya clears the air of the production house not taking care of the actors and reveals how difficult it is to play a fifty year old on-screen when she is just nineteen

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

You are playing a role way bigger to the actual age that you are, do you face any difficulties in playing such roles?

You are playing a role way bigger to the actual age that you are, do you face any difficulties in playing such roles?

There is a lot hard work I am actually nineteen years old and if I was playing a age of 22 - 25 years, it would have been fine, romance, bubbliness and all would have been easy. But to play a 50 - 55 years old character was difficult in the initial days. Then, later on I I got the hang of it.

You have been part of Udaariyan 1 and 2. Which pair did you enjoy working with Priyanka - Ankit or Hitesh or Twinkle?

Working with Priyanka and Ankit because we were together since beginning. It was nice working with them and there wasn't any formal relation between us. The environment was like coming home. You know it felt like family.

There was news coming in that the production was not good with the actors, like during a bomb scene actors used to get injured and all what you have to say about it?

One needs to understand that this is a serial and nothing is happening in real life. Jasmine is not Jamine in the real world, it's only a character. I think it's common sense and such a scene like a bomb blast hasn't happened only with us. It's not like actors are standing and then a bomb blasts behind them or something like that.

It was never like that and all this news wasn't true. I haven't faced anything like this, but one thing used to happen, day - day - night we used to shoot and that was because the show doesn't belong to one person. The show belonged to Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey and everyone has their involvement in the show. We get the result of the hard work of the team.

There were scenes when we needed body doubles and we were provided by it. The directors and producers always kept our safety ahead. There wasn't any experiment done on any actor.

