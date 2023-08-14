EXCLUSIVE! Isha Sharma to play the lead in Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina by Siddharth P Malhotra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline.

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show titled Pashmina.

It is already learnt that actor Nishant Malkhani is all set to play the lead while Kanikka Kapur will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Several names have surfaced on the internet who are all set to be a part of this show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nishant Singh Malkani roped in for Hungama Play’s next

TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years.

Angad Hasija is also going to be a part of this show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Isha Sharma has bagged the lead role opposite Nishant in the show.

The actress is associated with the Punjabi industry.

She has been a part of several music videos with well-known personalities.

Pashmina will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 fame Kanikka Kapur was a part of THIS reality show?