EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale approached for Film Farm's next?

Well, Film Farm is all set to come with their new show on StarPlus, and a little birdie told us that Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale have been approached for the show. We saw Ishaan as Kabir in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, the actor indeed made ladies fall for him in the show. Meera was last seen in Vidya on Colors', she is best known for her stellar performance in Udaan.

We can't wait to see what the show has to offer.

