EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Dhawan on Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare's concept: I felt that I am not doing a mythological show but the feeling is the same

MUMBAI :Ishaan Dhawan is playing the lead role in Sony Sab's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.

The actor is seen as Dhruv in the show who is a neurosurgeon by profession.

The handsome hunk is paired opposite TV hottie Riya Sharma in the show who is an aspiring ayurvedic doctor.

Riya and Ishaan's on-screen pairing has worked wonders and fans are in love with their chemistry.

Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare hit the small screens a few months ago and the viewers are loving the fresh concept of the show.

As the show's journey is going great, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Ishaan who spoke about the show and much more.

What new can the viewers expect from Dhruv's character in the future track?

There is a baggage of mixed emotions. There is a few minutes of drama in the other shows. But here, our sets are so vibrant. The set is very lively. The scenes are very light and are easy to digest. One won't go crazy seeing it. The viewers would be able to relate to it. They will get to see romance, happiness. I hope that whatever scenes we have performed, the viewers are able to enjoy it. There are so many scenes where the viewers will get to see different types of emotions. They are extremely crisp and cut-to-cut by which viewers won't be bored.

Dhruv Tara is not a typical daily soap with saas-bahu drama but a very different storyline. How is your experience shooting for such a kind of show? Is it different from your previous shows?

The show is about two different centuries. I felt that I am not doing a mythological show but the feeling is the same. I am happy that I have to wear casual clothes and not some heavy costumes unlike the mytho shows. I am happy doing the scenes and I am loving it. This is very new for me. As an artist, I love to perform different types of scenes. I am getting to do scenes with so many different characters. My Hindi language has improved by performing scenes with the other characters who belong to a different century. I have witnessed professional growth as an actor and I have become more knowledgeable due to this show. Dhruv Tara has given me a lot and will continue to give.

How is Dhruv's character relatable to you?

My version keeps changing every year and so do my characters. I feel like I keep changing with my characters. I was more dedicated and serious about my work this time. Dhruv stands up for the right and that is something I have been doing since my childhood. I wasn't that vocal but now I am. Dhruv is a very carefree guy and I am somewhat like that.

