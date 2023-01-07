Exclusive! Ishaan Dhawan opens up on his journey in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, shares about his bond with co-star Riya Sharma and much more

MUMBAI: Ishaan Dhawan is currently seen in Sony Sab's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.

The actor is playing the titular role of Dhruv in the show who is a neurosurgeon by profession.

Ishaan is paired opposite Riya Sharma in the show who is an aspiring ayurvedic doctor.

Riya and Ishaan's on-screen pairing has worked wonders and fans are in love with their chemistry.

Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare hit the small screens a few months ago and the viewers are loving the fresh concept of the show.

As the show's journey is going great, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Ishaan who spoke about the show and much more.

Dhruv Tara has completed 100 episodes which is a huge achievement for the entire cast. How has been the journey till now?

I have seen tremendous growth in myself as an actor. My grip over my characterisation has become strong. As an artist, my graph is only going upwards. I am getting to learn a lot of things. There will be much more improvement in the upcoming episodes. We have many episodes to go. When I talk about performance, visualisation will get better.

What kind of response are you getting from the viewers for this character?

I am not able to communicate with the fans much on social media. I am not much active on social media. I see some videos and stuff on Youtube and Instagram who make our edits, likes and comments. I like to see how people are loving our show. The production people often tell us about the response we get for our show. The major source is TRP and whenever we come to know that there is an increase in the rating, it gives us confidence to do better. It feels good and our hopes rise higher.

Tell us about your bond with Riya Sharma

I talk very less with everyone on the set. Everyone with whom I am working, they are very special to me. I feel very blessed. I have been blessed with very supportive and cooperative colleagues. As an artist, they are very professional and we teach each other so many things. I prefer talking less and hearing more. My bond with everyone is really nice.

