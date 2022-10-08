Exclusive! Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein actress Muktamukhi Sarkar to enter Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein actress Muktamukhi Sarkar will be seen in a pivotal role in Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq. The show will see several new entries soon that will further spice up the drama. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 13:52
Exclusive! Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein actress Muktamukhi Sarkar to enter Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days.

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama.

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

The show had recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama.

We also exclusively reported that Gud Se Meetha Ishq will see actress Jaswir Kaur in a pivotal role.

Nothing much is known about Jaswir's character yet.

Jaswir is a well-known actress of the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.

And now, the show will see actress Muktamukhi Sarkar soon making an entry in the drama series.

Muktamukhi will be seen playing a prominent role in the show.

She is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

How excited are you for Muktamukhi's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Gud Se Meetha Ishq Star Bharat Pankhuri Awasthy Sagar Saini Ishaan Dhawan flm farm Meera Deosthale amrapalli dubey Jaswir Kaur muktamukhi sarkar Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 13:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Major Twist! Show to take a leap, Gungun and Anubhav lose their love
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Anisha gets slapped for her betrayal, Kairav heartbroken
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
ADORABLE! Yogendra Vikram Singh gets a special birthday surprise from his Ghum Trio boys
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the offer
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Challenge! Anisha and Akshara's major confrontation, Anisha challenges Akshara to stop her
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
Latest Video