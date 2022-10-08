Exclusive! Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein actress Muktamukhi Sarkar to enter Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days.

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama.

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

The show had recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama.

We also exclusively reported that Gud Se Meetha Ishq will see actress Jaswir Kaur in a pivotal role.

Nothing much is known about Jaswir's character yet.

Jaswir is a well-known actress of the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.

And now, the show will see actress Muktamukhi Sarkar soon making an entry in the drama series.

Muktamukhi will be seen playing a prominent role in the show.

She is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for the show.

