EXCLUSIVE! Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein fame Farooq Saeed to be seen in Shemaroo TV's upcoming show

Shermaroo TV is now gearing up for a new show soon and the makers have roped in many actors from the film and TV world for the same. 

Farooq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from television. 

A lot of channels are all set to roll out on various channels to cater to a different set of viewers. 

Shemaroo TV is quite popular and has presented so many different genres of shows. 

The popular channel has been active for a long time and enjoys a great viewership. 

Well, Shermaroo TV is now gearing up for a new show soon and the makers have roped in many actors from the film and TV world for the same. 

We have an exclusive update that actor Farooq Saeed is roped in for the TV show. 

Nothing much is known about Farooq's character yet. 

The actor is known for his roles in Anupamaa, C.I.D., Crime Alert, Asylum, and Savdhaan India among others. 

Shemaroo has produced shows like Jai Jai Jai Bajarang Bali, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Shemaroo Bhakti, Parvarrish, Sai Baba, May I Come In Madam, Ishaaron Ishaaron and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

The channel is currently airing shows like Crime World and Wah Bhai Wah. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

