EXCLUSIVE! Ishita Ganguly is ECSTATIC on being a part of Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki

The gorgeous much Ishita Ganguly is all set to enter &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir, we got in touch with the actress to know about her character and more. Check out what she had to share:

Tell us something about your character?

This character's name is Sandhya, she likes to be called Sandy. She is full of life, independent, her goal is to have a great career, and then think about marriage. She had a relationship with Varun but due to the family pressure of marriage, she leaves it. Now that she has returned and meets Varun and Genda her past comes back. She isn't someone who wants to harm, she is so lovely, she is positive and believes in women empowerment and equality. Many women shall be able to relate to Sandhya.

Entering the show from a mid-track, how challenging is it for you as an actor?

Definitely, it is challenging, but I always believe that every character that you portray from the middle or beginning is equally challenging. I am really positive about my character, I don't feel pressurised at all. I am hopeful that I will receive the same kind of love that I have always received earlier.

Did you follow the show earlier?

My mom usually watches the show regularly. I had not followed it as much but yes before entering the show I did watch a few episodes to understand the storyline, it is a really nice show and I am quite excited to be a part of it.

