Exclusive! Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh is proud of his friend and Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta for THIS reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Param Singh is a well-known actor in the TV industry. The actor has been in showbiz for a very long time and managed to establish a name for himself.

Param is known for his work in various TV serials like Ishk Par Zor Nahi starring Akshita Mudgal and Rajat Malhotra, Gulaam starring Niti Taylor and Vikas Manaktala, Mariam Khan Reporting Live starring Mahima Makwana and Sheena Bajaj and Parvarishh - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi starring Shweta Tiwari and Rupali Ganguly. The actor rose to fame with Channel V's Sadda Haq, opposite Harshita Gaur.

Who was the most fun or comfortable co-star to work with?

This is very difficult to say so I’ll give you my top 3 but I’m not ranking them. So it’s Harshita Gaur, Mahima Makwana and Akshita Mudgal.

How do you think Ankit Gupta is performing? Do you think he’s being himself?

I have only watched initial episodes and that too only in parts because I don’t watch Bigg Boss. However, since it was Ankit, I was watching it for him and I was excited. I miss him, so on Instagram I want to see how he is doing.

So whatever I have seen, it is exactly how he is in his real life. I am extremely proud of him for the fact that even when there are so many cameras in the house, he is being himself. Ankit is a quiet and reserved guy with me too. He will be fun only around people that he likes. If he is not fond of you, he will be quiet. He understands everything but chooses not to say anything. This is how he is. I think people are also missing Ankit and want to see more of him. May be he is not gossiping or fighting with people so he is not visible to people but whatever I have seen it’s exactly how he is and I’m really proud of him.

What if you were to in the house of Bigg Boss and compete against Ankit?

Firstly, I am not very comfortable being in that house. I don’t see myself doing it but if I had to, I will be exactly who I am. If there is any task then we will surely give it all and I would want to win against him. After the task we are very good friends, that’s it.

