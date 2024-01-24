Exclusive! Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Vineet Raina roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the successful shows on television and it is among the top five shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show has gone through three generation gaps and just a few months ago the show took another leap and Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were introduced as the new leads of the show replacing the previous leads Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda.

The audience took time to accept the new cast as Pranali and Harshad were a loved couple on the show, but then the actor slowly managed to make a place in the audience's heart.

ALSO READ :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhira will hug Armaan tightly and sob recalling how Yuvraj reached Udaipur

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens.

As per sources, Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Vineet Raina has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Vineet is a known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his role in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc.

It will be interesting to see what kind of twists and turns would come in the show with the entry of Vineet Raina.

Are you excited to see Vineet in the show?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Armaan chooses to stay by Abhira's side than Ruhi's