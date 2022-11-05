EXCLUSIVE! Ishq Subhan Allah actor Aayush Shrivastava roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. Aayush Shrivatasva has bagged a pivotal role in the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB has some amazing light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family. 

We had exclusively reported about Hats Off Productions which is currently bankrolling the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya and is all set to come up with a new show soon titled Pushpa Impossible. 

It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role. 

Apart from that, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. 

The show's title is Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. 

We were the first one to break the first-ever actor of the show.

We have exclusively reported that actor Shezaan M Khan is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Shezaan's character yet. 

Shezaan is known for his roles in Taara From Satara, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh, and Jodha Akbar among others. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Aayush Shrivastava has bagged the parallel lead in the show. 

Aayush has previously done projects like Kalank, LSD: Love, Scandals and Doctors, Abhay, Ishq Subhan Allah and, Suryaputra Karn, Dev among others. 

No further details about Aayush's character are out yet. 

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

