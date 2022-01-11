EXCLUSIVE! Ishqbaaz actress Mridula Oberoi ENTERS Zee Tv's Bhagyalakshmi

MUMBAI: The show 'Bhagyalakshmi' airing on Zee TV is getting much appreciation for its unconventional and intriguing storyline. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Now the exclusive news is that Ishqbaaz actress Mridula Oberoi is all set to enter Zee Tv's Bhagyalakshmi. The actress will be seen in an interesting role in the show as Kalyani.

Confirming the news she revealed, 'Kalyani she is taskmaster, she isn’t liked by colleagues. She is a no-nonsense woman, keeps her staff on their toes. She is strict and would be very stern with Lakshmi and even insult her. But, Kalyani’s mantra is pressure creates or breaks someone. If someone would handle the pressure that person would excel later.'

We have seen the actress in some amazing characters in shows like Ishqbaaz, Kumkum Bhagya, The Final Call and so on.

The upcoming episode will showcase Lakshmi and Rishi’s separation post-Rishi’s marriage with Malishka. It was earlier seen that Rishi and Lakshmi have parted ways. Lakshmi cannot stay with Rishi after coming to know Rishi cheated on her for Malishka. She regrets all the time she madly loved Rishi.

However, Neela fights with Virendra for letting Lakshmi go away from Rishi's life forever. Virendra supports Lakshmi. Earlier Malishka was Virendra's choice but now learns that only Lakshmi was perfect for Rishi.

As Lakshmi marks her permanent exit from Rishi's life, will the Kundali Dosh return in Rishi's life?

Will Lakshmi come back again to save him?

