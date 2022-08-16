Exclusive! Ishqbaaz fame Mahesh Thakur bags Shaika's next for StarPlus

We have an exclusive update regarding a new Star Plus show which is going to be bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 10:19
Exclusive! Veteran Actor Mahesh Thakur bags Shaika's next for Star Plus

MUMBAI:

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

We have an exclusive update regarding a new Star Plus show.

Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films are bankrolling the show, but the details are not yet revealed.

However, the exclusive update we have is that Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi fame Mahesh Thakur has bagged the show.

The name of the character is not revealed to us but the only detailing we have with us, is that he would be playing a role of a father to the lead actor. 

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Harphoul Mohini, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie lttefaq Sey, and more.

How excited are you about this upcoming show on Star Plus?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

About Author

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 10:19

