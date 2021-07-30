EXCLUSIVE! Ishqbaaz fame Manisha Singh Chauhan roped in for Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV's show Apna Time Bhi Aayega' is a tale of an ambitious girl who aspires to achieve her dreams while working as a servant in the house of a rich family.

Now we exclusively learnt that the show is all set to witness a brand new entry.

Actress Manisha Singh Chauhan is all set to enter the show.

Manisha will be essaying the character of Preet on the show.

The actress has previously worked on hit shows like Ishqbaaz and Amma Ki Bahu Ki Baby.

The actress' entry to the show will bring lots of drama and spice to the show.

