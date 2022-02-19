EXCLUSIVE! Ismeet Kohli opens up on the reason behind choosing Dosti Anokhi as her TV debut, shares how acting happened to her, says, "Acting was never her plan"

MUMBAI: Ismeet Kohli is currently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's newly launched show Dosti Anokhi.

The show has some great actors like Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Subir Rana, Priyamvada Sahay, Chitra Banerjee, Sahil Phull, Naman Arora, Akshay Verma among others in pivotal roles.

Ismeet is playing the role of Poorvi in the show and her bond with Jagannath is a pure delight to watch for.

With just a week of its release, Dosti Anokhi is being loved by the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ismeet who spoke about her character and much more.

What made you choose this as your TV debut?

I think the story is so different from what we generally see on television. It's not the saas-bahu drama that we all see on tv. When I was narrated the story, I had no reason to decline the offer. I was very sure that I didn't want to take a role that is very typical and extremely common. This was very different and fresh and also relatable on a lot of levels.

How did you manage to create a rapport with your co-star Rajendra Gupta?

The bond I share with Rajendra ji is very nice. There was no awkwardness in the first place. He was very professional and so was me. Rajendra ji is very comfortable and also makes others comfortable around him. There was no nervousness. We all are actors and age is just the number. For me, it's more about learning from him and seeing how he acts. It is very natural and it all happened very organically.

Before you stepped into acting, did you think about any alternate profession?

I come from a corporate world. I have changed four jobs before getting into acting. The acting was never a plan for me. I have done accounting, investment banking, business development and then management consulting. I would keep changing my jobs regularly as I was not happy doing any of those work. While I was on my last job, I realized that I can't survive like this. I joined theatre then and then I realized that I love doing this. It makes me feel liberated and free. That's how acting happened.

