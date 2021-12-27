Exclusive: Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain actress Akshita Mudgal gets severely unwell

​​​​​​ MUMBAI: Actress Akshita Mudgal, who has worked in serials like Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Mitegi Laxman Rekha, Bhakharwadi and currently playing the female protagonist in Zee TV’s newly launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, is keeping unwell.

According to our sources, the actress is severely ill and hasn’t been shooting for the show.

We got in touch with Akshita, who confirmed the news and shared, ‘Yes, I have been keeping unwell for few days now. I had severe throat pain. The pain escalated and I got infection due to which I could not swallow or eat anything. At first, I thought it may be Covid however I tested negative and was diagnosed with extreme throat infection. I used to shoot on and off however I have now taken two to three days break to recover completely. Though, I much better than before but I need rest to recuperate.”

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain story highlights the conservative Indian society and male dominance in general. The plot entails a dramatic story of a daughter-in-law who is married to a conservative family who believes women can never get ahead of men in their life. The way Akshita’s character fights through thick and thin will inspire modern-day women.

Here’s wishing Akshita speedy recovery!

