EXCLUSIVE! 'It all began when I quit my job at Tata Cliq' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Yesha Rughani gets CANDID about her journey as an actor

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sandeep Rajora ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's NEXT on Star Plus

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Itefaque Se.

Check out what Yesha Rughani who will be seen in the lead role shares about her role, experiences and more.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

To be honest, I have a lot of plans. I have always wanted to do more than one thing and I already have a business with my sister as well which I am looking to expand. I also want to write or paint or anything creative as that keeps me sane. I am very happy with what I am doing lately but to add to that would not be too bad as well.



What is it like shooting for your show in the midst of this new normal?

I think the new normal has now become very normal now as we have all gotten so accustomed to it. It doesn’t feel like anything different. It feels like my normal lifestyle now. Most importantly, the fact that in a time as such, I am still able to get a job and keep people entertained brings me immense pleasure and I am very grateful for it.



Did you always want to be an actress?

I had 101 aspirations as a child. I wanted to do so much and one of them was definitely acting. I remember rehearsing my speech for when I would win an award for acting in front of the mirror multiple times. I had also recorded a speech for when I would win the Miss India award. Did the same for if I become an astronaut someday but I guess, my acting instincts were way stronger and that’s what I ended up doing. It all began when I quit my job at Tata Cliq by faking an acting opportunity and the rest is history.

Also read:MUST WATCH! Star Plus' freshly brewed show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey brings back the JOINT FAMILY Nostalgia

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar