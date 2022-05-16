EXCLUSIVE! 'It didn't feel like I am working with them for the first time' Rohit Dhiman on his character and co-stars in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana and Sehban in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

The show is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track in the show. We got in touch with Vyom aka Rohit Dhiman to know about his character, bond with co-stars and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

What made you agree with the character and show?

When I read the script, I was quite excited to do something like this, as my character is in the negative shade, I am really looking forward to doing some intriguing scenes onscreen.

What can we expect from Vyom?

Well, Vyom is a guy who lives in Mumbai and he is full of himself. He has a vibe of being the casanova around girls but when it comes to his family, he keeps them first, especially his sister so this trait shall unveil the negative shade of his towards Nandas for sure. With the revelation and Vyom getting slapped, there are a lot more twists coming in for Yohan and Sejal as I am sure he will not keep quiet and seek revenge for everything he and his sister shall go through.

How has it been working with the cast of Spy Bahu?

All of them are absolutely amazing, It didn't even feel like I am working with them for the first time as they were all really cooperative and warm towards me.

