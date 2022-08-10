Exclusive! “It is like a dream that I am living with my eyes open,” says Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he opens up about his experience on the show, and more

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is not just any TV show but ‘Magic’ to quote Sachin. The show has been running for a long time now and with all the chaos, happiness, tragedy, fun, unity it depicts on-screen, it only strengthens its place in the viewers’ hearts.
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering tv news from the tinseltown straight to our viewers. This time we had a chat with a very humble star from your favorite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we popularly know him as Manish Goenka, Sachin Tyagi is a talented actor and an even better human being.

Sachin joined the show as Manish Goenka, and till date, continues to essay the role, with as much zeal as the first day. It couldn’t happen, that we don’t have a chat with him about his experience, the wondrous show and his bonds and beliefs around.

Here’s what he had to say:

1.How has your experience been working on the show so far?

It is like a dream that I am living with my eyes open. Because, to be able to work on a show, 7th year, it is unheard of and at least I never imagined. It’s an ongoing dream, that I am living.

2.You have worked through a long time now in a show where a lot of new members have joined in, while some have had to leave. Is there someone you missed a lot?

Mohsin actually. I miss him a lot. His stupidities on set, I miss them a lot. On-screen we used to see him as a hero, but the guy is so goofy, he has the most idiotic, the most hilarious, the most unusual sense of humour. It is so wicked; I can’t call him evil but he makes up a lot of absurd chats. He is crazy. He was very emotional as well, and he was what, 14-15 years younger to me, so with him I had a good bonding.

3.You have been working on the show for a long time; did it ever occur to you that you want to quit and try something new? Or are you content with this role?

I frankly never understood where people find a clarity of thought that you are sure that this is something you want. I might never be sure about something in 5 minutes. I think that what I have right now, and what the one above has given me, is a lot.

Whatever God has given me, I don’t think I could’ve wished or somehow worked to get any better. So I am grateful, because I really believe that it is not about worldly achievements; it is the kind of space I am in. I could not have dreamt of anything better so I am very very grateful right now.

Sachin also calls himself a Seeker and is a humble man, who is content, happy from within and connects with everyone instantly.

So, that was our chat with Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka! Do let us know how you liked it, in the comments below!

