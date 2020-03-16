EXCLUSIVE! 'It is emotionally exhausting to do the scenes at times' Ami Trivedi gets candid about the emotional scenes in Yeh Rishta, characters that interest her and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read:VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. In an exclusive conversation with Ami Trivedi, we asked her about characters she would love to explore, her close friends from the Industry and more. Check out what she had to share:

If Harshvardhan and Manjari had a role reversal it would still work, isn't it?

Whichever show I was a part of before this show, I was a male basher and I used to have these massive fights and I also had physical altercations. This was for the first time when I had this role, it was a completely different feeling as a man was supposed to dominate me. In that span, whatever roles I was offered were all on the basis of the male-basher thing and they told me I was too strong for such roles. So, Manjri was something different.

Does it take too much out of you when you do emotional scenes?

It is actually exhausting at times, there have been times when I have started crying for the scene in the morning and it has lasted till the evening. The scenes would demand too much of emotional exertion, I used to get exhausted, but when you look back at the performance and feel proud of it, at the end of the day, you living in that moment and enjoying its result matter more.

If you were to explore in OTT, what kind of characters would you pick?

I am also a dubbing artist and I dub for a lot of Netflix shows that are Korean and English. I have realised that there are so many characters on OTT, they explore a lot especially the Korean and in Hindi the social and different dramas like Delhi Crimes. The characters that I get to dub are so interesting, I would like to perform it also. I am just waiting for a opportunity.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.