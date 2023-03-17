Exclusive! “It is a female-led story and not in a way that it disregards men but I think women are more than pretty things”, Megha Ray talks about her new show Sapno ki Chhalaang, why she said yes and more!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang… Sapno Ki. And the show will go air in April. The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and will star Megha Ray in the lead role.

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

The actress will be once again seen in a completely different avatar in this upcoming show and the performance is surely going to be something to look out for.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her new show, her character, and more.

The promo looks fantastic, and we see a great ensemble of cast, but what made you say yes to the show?

I think I didn’t even think for a split second to say yes when I heard the concept of the story. And I think it is actually the first time in my life that I have actually got the chance to pick work because I think when you are new in the industry, for the first three years atleast, obviously, I was very observant about what kind of work I was going for but you don’t really have a choice, you do the work that you get, this is the first that I had to choose between 3-4 shows and I didn’t think twice when I heard the story, first of all its not like any other daily soap, and I am aware that everybody says that it’s not like any daily soap but this is really not like any other daily soap. It is very real, it does not have the mass kind of problems that we see usually, that people are fighting all in one place. This is a very real show that focuses on real problems that ordinary people face and I could relate to it and I just said yes.

What is the story about, how would you say the show is different?

This is a story about an ordinary person and her life struggles which if you actually go to see are so extraordinary when we go through them in our real life, even as something so little like you are leaving for something important and your phone falls and it breaks, and how much that affects you and it is difficult to portray things that real because you have to pay attention to details and I think the makers have done a great job and I can’t tell you how excited I am about the way they have created the whole set and how every small thing has been taken care of. It connected very well with me and I feel like everyone else can also connect to it instantly because we are really showing the journey of the women, with how they juggle the work and still do their 100 percent. The highlight of the show is how it is a female-led story and not in a way that it disregards men but I think women are more than pretty things, women can run the house, they can achieve their dreams without being rebels, women can be friends with other women and push each other to better, there are these stereotypes that we are trying to break, which is why I am really excited about the show.

Fans have always been a great support and source of motivation for you. What would you like to say to them?

I mean every morning when I wake up and I see their post, and I haven’t come on the screen in a while now and even the project got delayed, it was supposed to come out earlier, and I am not someone who is very active in social media,and yet every single day they find the time to post something to remind me that they love me, to remind me that they are there are with me no matter what and I feel like I have a mini family across the world now. I know I haven’t met them but I do feel the love which is proof enough that you can feel love from a distance as well. That is the one thing that makes me want to get out of bed and do my best because of all the love that I am getting and these people waiting to see me back on screen and I am really really grateful to have such a fans base who understands me and encourages me.

Megha Ray stars as the lead in the new Sony TV show, Sapno Ki Chhalaang.

