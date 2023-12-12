Exclusive! It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success: Kishori Shahane on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s sucess

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Kishori opened up on her association with the show from the time it commenced and the serial ruling to top spot on the TRP charts.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The star Plus show currently features a second generation with Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles  of Ishaan and Savi.

The show earlier featured Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the leading roles and playing the matriarch of the family was Kishori Shahane as Bhavani. Her stint continues in the second season as well and the audience cannot have enough of her deft of talent and profound acting skills. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Kishori opened up on her association with the show from the time it commenced and the serial ruling to top spot on the TRP charts. 

Shahane said, “The track of the show have been extremely good and they are not run of the mill. It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success. The current team has maintained consistency and the major thing is that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a very loyal audience.”

When asked about her bond with Bhavika and Shakti, she expressed, “Bhavika and Shakti both are extremely hardworking individuals. Bhavika is very natural and spontaneous as a performer and as for Shakti, though I do not have many scenes with him, he is very good in terms of his acting skills.”

Adding further about the show, Shahane averred, “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a milestone in my career. The character became popular and I feel fortunate to play a character which is wells shaped.”

Kishori Shahane is also a part of Zee TV’s recently launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye which stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in the leading roles.

Shahane commented, “It is a fresh team and the initial shoot of the show was held outdoors where we instantly clicked! So far, I am enjoying doing Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as well.” 

Way to go Shahane!
 

