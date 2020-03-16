EXCLUSIVE! It has been my childhood dream to own a bike and the journey is close to my heart' Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra gets candid about his bike diaries, his new bike and more

Samar told me to check Java's bikes and I went to the showroom and did try out the bikes and fell for Perak, best part about it is that it is a single-seater so I wouldn't have anyone asking for a ride. This is perfect for me, I booked it asap and then this made me realise that this would be my first bike in Mumbai and my number was 6, so I got it numbered as 666.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 03:15
EXCLUSIVE! It has been my childhood dream to own a bike and the journey is close to my heart' Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra gets can

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been practicing the phase of working since the time he was born' Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on working with Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, challenges while working after her son was born and more

In an exclusive conversation with us, Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra revealed his childhood dream of buying a bike and how he is finally living it with his new bike, check out what he shared: 

Talking about relating to the current track, he revealed, 'It is definitely a part of my reality, I have never defended the character, I know that every human being has a dark side and now I realise that in my younger days, even though I have misbehaved or spoken the same way, those school days when your mom does everything for your good but you often get irritated. Young age is like, the kid is learning new things and these experiences only teach. While playing Toshu, I do remember those days and thankfully I have learnt from my mistakes.'

While sharing about his dream bike, he quipped, 'It has been a dream, my bike journey has been very special to me. When I was a kid, in my twelfth grade and I used to teach dancing since 7th and I had begun saving but my parents weren't allowing it. I had taken a brochure of the Karisma R that was newly launched at that time. Every night I used to see the brochure and one day I went to my dad and revealed that I had saved around 60k but the bike was 85-92k so my dad agreed to chip in and we finally bought the bike. I had kept the bike near an empty plot, once there were heavy rains and on the second side the mud turned heavy and the whole wall fell on my bike. Within a month I sold it and then I got a new bike R15.' 

‘After riding two sports bikes I realised that they are not made for me, it is practically not a great bike for the long run, after a year I sold that one too. I was later saving for Mumbai and now that I am quite settled here I realised that I want a bullet. I didn't want to directly go for Harley or Enfield. I did a lot of research, at first I even went to showrooms and clicked pictures with bikes. One day, Samar told me to check Java's bikes and I went to the showroom and did try out the bikes and fell for Perak, best part about it is that it is a single-seater so I wouldn't have anyone asking for a ride. This is perfect for me, I booked it asap and then this made me realise that this would be my first bike in Mumbai and my number was 6, so I got it numbered as 666,’ he added. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Varunn Jain opens up on taking a gap between his projects, says he has always been financially stable to make sure he can survive when not working
MUMBAI: Varunn Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The actor is playing the parallel...
EXCLUSIVE! It has been my childhood dream to own a bike and the journey is close to my heart' Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra gets candid about his bike diaries, his new bike and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Must Read! Check out the list of actors who have temples dedicated to them
MUMBAI: Over time, many actors have created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans with their versatility across...
Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Swaran Kanwaljeet Bedi in Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is a recent show that is launched on Colors. The show is on the lines of Baghban. It is the second...
Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a massive and surprising success at box-office and has finally ended the dry-...
Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought a big smile to Bollywood. Bollywood didn’t get a big box office hit since The...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Check out the list of actors who have temples dedicated to them
Must Read! Check out the list of actors who have temples dedicated to them
Latest Video