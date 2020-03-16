EXCLUSIVE! It has been my childhood dream to own a bike and the journey is close to my heart' Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra gets candid about his bike diaries, his new bike and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra revealed his childhood dream of buying a bike and how he is finally living it with his new bike, check out what he shared:

Talking about relating to the current track, he revealed, 'It is definitely a part of my reality, I have never defended the character, I know that every human being has a dark side and now I realise that in my younger days, even though I have misbehaved or spoken the same way, those school days when your mom does everything for your good but you often get irritated. Young age is like, the kid is learning new things and these experiences only teach. While playing Toshu, I do remember those days and thankfully I have learnt from my mistakes.'

While sharing about his dream bike, he quipped, 'It has been a dream, my bike journey has been very special to me. When I was a kid, in my twelfth grade and I used to teach dancing since 7th and I had begun saving but my parents weren't allowing it. I had taken a brochure of the Karisma R that was newly launched at that time. Every night I used to see the brochure and one day I went to my dad and revealed that I had saved around 60k but the bike was 85-92k so my dad agreed to chip in and we finally bought the bike. I had kept the bike near an empty plot, once there were heavy rains and on the second side the mud turned heavy and the whole wall fell on my bike. Within a month I sold it and then I got a new bike R15.'

‘After riding two sports bikes I realised that they are not made for me, it is practically not a great bike for the long run, after a year I sold that one too. I was later saving for Mumbai and now that I am quite settled here I realised that I want a bullet. I didn't want to directly go for Harley or Enfield. I did a lot of research, at first I even went to showrooms and clicked pictures with bikes. One day, Samar told me to check Java's bikes and I went to the showroom and did try out the bikes and fell for Perak, best part about it is that it is a single-seater so I wouldn't have anyone asking for a ride. This is perfect for me, I booked it asap and then this made me realise that this would be my first bike in Mumbai and my number was 6, so I got it numbered as 666,’ he added.

