EXCLUSIVE! 'It has been really nice working with Shafaq' Virat aka Neil Bhatt on working with Shafaq Naaz in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The show has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The current track of the show welcomed Shafaq Naaz in the show as Shruti, we got in touch with Neil Bhatt to know about his views on working with her and the current track of the show, check out what he had to reveal:

Talking about the show, what are your views on the current track?

I refrain from usually having any views on it. I like to approach any project with an objective point of view. The minute I get subjective or start having views about it I start judging it. That means, I wouldn't be able to do justice to my character and the scene, I try not to have any views on the current track. I perform the way things are being given to me. There are people hired to do that, I believe the audience's reaction, their support is important and that's what matters.

How has it been working with Shafaq Naaz as Shruti?

It has been really nice working with Shafaq, she is a welcome addition to the show, she has brought something really nice to the table as an artist. There are nuances she has brought in her role Shruti, she is very adept with her lines. All our scenes are quite fast and it is always great that you hit the right note, and we hit it off since the beginning so yes it has been really nice working with her.

Any myth that you would like to bust about married life?

I don't think I am anyone to bust any myth about marriage. There is no such myth to be bust, everyone has a different journey to their marriage.





