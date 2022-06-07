EXCLUSIVE! 'It is just a baby step that Manjari has taken for herself' Ami Trivedi on the current track of Yeh Rishta, offscreen bond with Harshvardhan aka Vinay Jain and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In an exclusive conversation with Ami Trivedi,

Fans are applauding the rebellious side of Manjari, what is your take?

Manjari had this one incident, as she had people standing for her so this is the first step I would say she took towards her self-respect, and I am really glad people really spoke a lot about it. They were happy that Manjari finally stood up for herself. I would still call it a baby step for now as things haven't changed much. I am hopeful that there shall be more coming from Manjari.

Vinayji offscreen is a completely different person, how is your bond with him offsets?

He is amazing, infact there are a few of us who have lunch together and Vinayji is one of them, we always wait for his Dabba as he always has green veggies and we all eat it. Even when he brings desserts, we take them from him and don't even let him have them, his wife is such an amazing baker, she makes some scrumptious dishes. He is very contrary to his character, he is a lot of fun to be around and a brilliant actor. In scenes with him, I automatically become Manjari as he performs so brilliantly that there are no efforts that need to be taken.

What was your son's reaction to Manjari?

He has the same reaction as the viewers, he keeps asking me when will Manjari actually slap Harshvardhan and bring him back to his senses. He is waiting to see Manjari fight with Harshvardhan and stop him from further torturing her.

