EXCLUSIVE! It is not usual that the lead cast is as genuine as Yesha Rughani, Riya Bhattacharje and Manan Joshi: Yamini Singh on her experience shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes. The main characters of the show are Gungun, Anubhav and Akriti. Yamini Singh is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she shared at length about her experience shooting for the show.

Yamini shared, “It is wonderful! The makers have given me a fantastic character where I am shy and coy too. All in all it is a very endearing character.”

How hasa your experience been shooting with the lead starcast Yesha Rughani, Riya Bhattacharje and Manan Joshi?

They have to come to my room everyday and Manan comes everyday to me and says ‘meri Nazar utaro’. He tells me that he wants some positive energy from me to him and it is a little filmy but it is incredibly sweet. Yesha, too, is very sweet and it is not usual to meet someone so genuine who is in the lead role. It is something lacking in the younger generation but they are very sweet.”

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

She is the one person who likes to keep the family together. It was challenging to get a hang on the Bihari accent but then I have been a stage artist so it was not too difficult to justify it as well. Language has never been a barrier for me but since I have never played a Bihari, I had to work hard on it to hit the bulls eye.

Well said Yamini!