EXCLUSIVE! 'It is overwhelming to see people relate to my character' - Karuna Pandey reveals fans' reaction on Pushpa Impossible, her take on changing the age perception after Anupamaa and more

In an exclusive conversation with Karuna Pandey, we asked her about the reactions of the audience, changing the perception on ageism when it comes to playing lead roles and more:-

What kind of reactions have you received from fans on social media?

Beyond my expectations! I had only wished that I could justify the character. We keep learning something new everyday. The love I have received is beyond expectations. I read those messages and get overwhelmed; some relate me to their mothers, sisters and some way even we would do the same for our mothers, some regret not being good to their mothers. Everybody is relating to the character and storyline. So I am extremely happy about it.

Have you had a Pushpa Impossible moment in your life?

I had once told myself that I can do it, I was doing this theatre play titled Chanakya Vishnugupt in my initial days. I was playing the character of Suhasini and I was barely 23-24years old and I didn't have that kind of experience. I didn't have that kind of maturity at that age and I often felt I was too young as the depth in that character is something that I would relate to now. That's when I told myself that henceforth with every character, I will have to grow.

After Anupamaa, Pushpa has been an example of there is no age for the perfect lead, what is your take?

Rupaliji had already revealed that in this age, she created a milestone as lead. With our show which has a completely different feel and concept, I consider this as my first and with the show if we are bringing such a change. I am surely overwhelmed and I wish that my journey stays same as this and I get a chance to do different roles ahead.

In television is there something that has been impossible? That you want becomes possible?

I used to feel that it impossible that every talented person gets work in the industry. It is quite difficult here like all other professions, but I would wish that this is possible, those who are extremely talented, who are passionate about acting must get a chance, even makers, creators everyone. I feel it is getting possible as we see new talents coming in the Industry. I only wish that every person as an actor gets what they deserve.

