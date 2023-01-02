Exclusive! “It is quite a beautiful transition and it is something that I really wanted to do because, after doing such a negative strong character in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, I was only getting offered negative roles”, Aman Maheshwari of Meet talks about

MUMBAI :In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Aman Maheshwari entered the show, recently and plays the role of Neeraj Bhati on the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari to enter Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Aman Maheshwari gained massive popularity after acting in ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat Season 2. He played a role in Star Plus's Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alt Balaji's Dev DD, Zee 5's Jamai 2.0, and The Story with Varun Sharma on Zee5. Aman Maheshwari was also in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

And it seems like Aman has quite the connection with the name Neeraj, because it was in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 that Aman rose to more prominence as Neeraj and now, is playing another character named Neeraj right after.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his character and especially the Neeraj connection, to which the actor said, “So, my journey from playing this negative evil man in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, where I have been terrible to both Priya and Maitri, I was not really good, I was so stubborn, so rude, such an egotistical man to now, playing SP Neeraj Bhati in Meet, a character with the same name, who has actually become friends with Meet Hooda, is a character that’s very positive, very respectful to women and such a strong ally, he is doing his level best to help Meet fight against Sarkar, which is Shagun Pandey’s father. It is quite a beautiful transition and it is something that I really wanted to do because, after doing such a negative strong character in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, I was only getting offered negative roles so, I wanted to break that stereotype as well for myself that I can fit the bill of playing someone who is just very positive and happy man, who respects women, and does good things for the society which is just a blessing”.

This stark change in his character choices has definitely surprised Aman’s fans who had only seen him do negative bits which were very Influencing but now with his portrayal of Neeraj Bhati in Meet, he has definitely surprised his fans and critics as well that he has it in him to play roles of all shades.

Meanwhile, the show is taking very huge twists and turns and the dramatics of it all are making the fans curious as to what will happen on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yogendra Vikram Singh to enter Zee TV's Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet