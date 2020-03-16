EXCLUSIVE! 'It is rare to find such Anti-Hero characters in Televsision' Yash Bajwa aka Manish Tulsiyani gets candid about his character in Udaariyaan, bonding with Isha Malviya and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

In an exclusive conversation with Yash Bajwa aka Manish Tusliyani, we asked him about his reason to agree for Udaariyaan, bonding with Isha Malviya and more. Check out what he had share:

Yash Bajwa has been a game changer for the show, what made you agree for Udaariyaan? 

Playing Yash has been quite challenging for me, I have always played a romantic character. He is an anti-hero, and this has been extremely rare to get such character in television shows, when I was offered this role, I had nothing to deny but just agree for it. 

What do you like about your character in the show? 

I loved the writing and my dialogues have been extremely impressive. The way the character was written and the intensity that Yash holds while seeking revenge has been something that I adore about the character. 

How has your bond been with Isha? 

She is an amazing actress, she has been a part of the show since 1 and half years and I did have this prenotion that I would take time to be a part of the show but with Isha, she made me comfortable, helped me with understanding the cast, her character and that made it easy for me to perform with her. As I had all my scenes with her, she made sure that the chemistry is build well and she one of the best actresses I have worked with. 

Latest Video