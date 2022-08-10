Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur is an Indian Television actress and is versatile in her choice of roles and has impressed the audience for a long time now. She was married to Shalin Bhanot, who had recently participated in Bigg Boss but the two are now divorced and live a separate life. Dalljiet has a son with Shalin and they named him Jaydon.
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Tellyworld. We are always at the forefront of delivering news from TV world to our readers and this time, we have Dalljiet Kaur getting candid on her upcoming wedding plans and more!

Dalljiet herself has remained a contestant of Bigg Boss in the 13th season.

Dalljiet is known for her roles in Kulvadhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and has remained the winner of Nach Baliye with ex husband Shalin. The actress was recently seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2 as Dr. Anjali.

Dalljiet has now found love again and is ready to tie the knot with UK based Nikhil Patel in March this year. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and talked to her candidly about her marriage plans.

This is what the actress had to say about the same!

Dalljiet on her wedding plans:

The children should know that the rituals have happened in the marriage and they are very important for me and Nik. But other than that, it is a small wedding, and selected people will be attending.

It’s not about less and more, but it will be a simple affair. It’s not a big grand affair like a Rajwada Khaandan.

We had expected that since our Dulha is a foreigner, imported Baraatis could be expected, so maybe it will be a lavish affair, what do you have to say on that?

We both are very simple and like I said, “Yeh Parents ki shaadi pehle hai, Parivaaron ki shaadi baad mein hai aur humari bilkul aakhri mein hai.”

So we want it to be a simple affair but we will definitely keep the rituals and traditions in mind.

So, that was Dalljiet Kaur being candid about her wedding. We wish her all the best for her future!

Also read: Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega”

