Exclusive! It’s my dream to purchase a pink range rover and a pent house someday: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers.

Currently, the actress is grabbing the headlines for her role in the Bollywood movie Samrat Prithviraj. She worked alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was produced by Yash Raj Movies.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her wish list, dreams, and goals.

What are your biggest goals and dreams?

My goal is to become a superstar in Tollywood and Bollywood. I hope to make a mark in Hollywood too someday.

What is the one activity that you would want to try and learn in the future?

I would love to do adventure sports like river rafting, something that is daredevil.

Any place or country where you would want to travel?

My dream place is Greece and I know someday I would visit this place.

Any Bollywood director or actor you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dharma Productions someday as for an actor it’s a dream to work with them.

What is the one thing you would want to purchase in the future?

I would love to purchase a dream house and a pink Range rover.

Well, we hope that Aishwarya’s dreams come true someday.

