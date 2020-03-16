EXCLUSIVE! It is like the universe giving me more opportunities where I can prove my talent: Pravisht Mishra on his experience shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery

Earlier seen in Barrister Babu, Pravisht Mishra has come a long way in his career. He has always played unconventional roles and while his last stint was Barrister Babu on Colors, he is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery.
MUMBAI: Earlier seen in Barrister Babu, Pravisht Mishra has come a long way in his career. He has always played unconventional roles and while his last stint was Barrister Babu on Colors, he is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up about his experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery?

It’s been an amazing experience and I have been trying to learn and grow as an actor as much as I can and I have got immense opportunities for that. I have just been trying to explore more and more. I have always wanted to and desired to play various roles and I feel the universe has been listening to me and giving me more opportunities where I can prove my talent. I hope that I can make my way through the audience’s heart yet again through this show.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

The essence of Yuvaan is how he loses his innocence over time.

Do you have any creative differences while shooting?

No I don’t. Not yet. And I don’t think I will have any differences as such because Yuvaan’s character has innocence. He is either sad or happy at this point in time.

Who do you bond with most on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery?

Well, I bond very well with Ulka Gupta, the Dadi, Dada and Harsh Vasishtha. I am learning a lot from Ulka too and we have been talking about a lot of things in life apart from work. Usually people don’t bond so soon but it has been wonderful to have Ulka as a co-actor.

We also have heard that you are introvert and shy as a person?

Well, not really. I would say that it may be true but this is not the ultimate truth.

Well said Pravisht!
    
    

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 17:15

