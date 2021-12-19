EXCLUSIVE! 'It is UNFAIR to judge an actor according to his social media followers' Ankit Gupta on missing FaTejo, his take on Social Media and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, there have been some nail biting twists and fans have applauded Fateh's emotional outbreak and the major revelation scene.

We got in touch with the dapper Fateh aka Ankit Gupta on missing Fatejo, guess what he had to share:

Fans have been missing Fatejo moments, are you too?

Yes! I have been shooting all alone for quite some time. It's good to shoot with Priyanka since I have a great bond with her. Between the shots, we have our own banters so I miss that.

With the show, your social media presence has become more active, how important do you think the platform has become for an actor?

Well, I am honestly not a social media person but we gotta be present for the show and stay active. If it was for me then I would surely go off social media and just focus on my work. These days I have seen that actors are being selected based on the criteria of how active they are on social media, the number of followers they have. I feel it's not fair, how can you judge someone's skills based on their social media handle. It is unfair to a lot of great actors. Had it been upto me then I would have just banished social media.

If given a chance to decide rules for the actors at the workplace, what would be that one thing that needs to be lenient for all the artists?

Had it been upto me then I would surely suggest that the scenes should be shot according to the actors mood. Quite often when we have heavy emotional scenes it becomes really disturbing while performing when we have numerous cuts and technical glitches. It not only breaks the mood that is set for the performance but also difficult for the actor to perform. I am someone who likes to stay in the mood of my character and I would love to do the scenes in one go without any breaks. The whole 'CUT' ruins my emotional state that has been invested with the character in the shot. And one major thing I would love to add is that all the actors should be strictly forbidden from bringing their cellphones to the set.

