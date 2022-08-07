Exclusive! It is a unique and heart-warming project and I am very proud of the outcome: Manjari Fadnnis on her mini-series Yeh Dooriyan

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Manjari Fadnnis spoke in detail about her upcoming mini-series Yeh Dooriyan where she also spoke in detail about the challenges she faced while shooting the show

Actress Manjari Fadnnis has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her acting skills, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Actress Manjari Fadnnis is getting some amazing responses for her recently released miniseries titled Yeh Dooriyan which also has Paresh Pahuja along with the actress.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Manjari Fadnnis spoke in detail about her miniseries where she also spoke in detail about the changing portion during the shooting process.

Manjari Fadnnis on her miniseries Yeh Dooriyan

Manjari Fadnnis revealed initially the project was supposed to be shot like a full-fledged movie but it turned out to be a 4 Episodic Mini web series. It is a very unique and heart-warming project and I am very proud of it. The show was shot during the peak of the lockdown and it is the show which will definitely put a smile on the face of the audience and will be loved by the fans.

Manjari Fadnnis on what made her say yes to the show

Manjari Fadnnis says when she heard the script and the character for the very first time she found the character very much relatable. The show is based on the lockdown and every person had gone through the ups and downs during the lockdown period. As a viewer, she just loved the entire project and she is very proud of what she has been part of.

Manjari Fadnnis on the challenges while shooting the movie

Manjari Fadnnis says that there was no camera person and the series has been shot by themselves only, they were the ones to adjust lights and camera frame with the help of the director on zoom call, which was a unique process but challenging at the same time.

