EXCLUSIVE: It was Asha Negi who convinced me to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi as I was initially apprehensive: Sriti Jha on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with a new season, and many celebrities have been contacted and roped in to be a part of the show. One of the contestants is actress Sriti Jha who is famous for playing the ideal daughter-in-law in daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She will be showcasing a different side to her personality performing some daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!

In an exclusive conversation with Sriti, we find out more about her participation on the show.

How excited are you to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Well, I am as surprised as you’ll are and it takes a lot of mental strength to face your fears be along performing them.

Why did you choose to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Well, I was initially apprehensive but later Asha (Negi) convinced me that it will be scary but I will also enjoy the stunts. So I thought that if it would be fun I should definitely dive into this.

Do you have any phobia?

Well not a clinical one but I am scared of heights, I am not comfortable in the water, I am scared of animals too but I am also excited to see and meet other animals which I wouldn’t get to interact with otherwise.

What are your views on performing difficult tasks?

I will try not to give up on any task, and if I do also it is alright, but I will try my level best.

So any contestant you feel who will give a tough competition to you?

Well, I myself do not know how I will perform to say that but I am with a very dynamic group and when we support each other it will be much more fun. I am looking forward to having different food and partying with the contestants too.

EXCLUSIVE: It was Asha Negi who convinced me to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi as I was initially apprehensive: Sriti Jha on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!
