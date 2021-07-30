EXCLUSIVE: It was completely unexpected! We are in shock! Ishqaan aka Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh on Ishq Par Zor Nahi going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi has become everyone's favourite with its intriguing storyline and engrossing love drama. Ishqi and Ahaan are termed as the perfect duo. Their love and hate are both extremes.

We had updated the fans about the show going off-air soon and the actors were hoping for either an extension or the show to shift on OTT.

But now the show will end on 20th August despite the extension. The makers are trying to give a perfect ending to one of the most adored stories on television.

We got in touch with the adorable duo, Ishqaan aka Akshita and Param and asked them about their reaction to the news.

Param shared his reaction, "At first I was really shocked that how could the decision reach for an end but then I think everything happens for its best. I really don't know the reason behind this decision but we are all coping with the shock and I am fine now. I am really grateful that I worked with such a fabulous team and a show that had no extra drama or violence. I am touched to see how strong the fan following has been for Ishqaan and the show but now I have accepted that its ending and shall cherish these few days"

Well, Akshita has been crying and she shared, "When the first time we came to know that the show is ending I was left in tears and I have been crying since then. Later we came to know that the show was extending and I was like "ab aur mehnat karenge" but then suddenly we get updated that the show will mark its ending and this time I was shocked, sad, angry all mixed emotions. We saw the fan power when the show got its extension, Ishqaan, Ishq Par Zor Nahi all of it was trending, fans even wanted it to shift to OTT but I guess everything happens for good. I am really sad but I am going to spend my best time with you these last few days."

We are going to miss Ishqaan dearly...

