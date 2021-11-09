EXCLUSIVE! 'It was HEARTBREAKING' Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar has to say THIS about Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali going OFF AIR

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Also read: EPIC! Shivangi Khedkar calls MHRW co-star Sai Ketan Rao 'KHADOOS'; his reaction will make you go AWW

Well now the heartbreaking news is that the show is going off air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed it.

We rang the gorgeous Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar to know about her reaction on the show going off air, here's what she had to share.

What was your reaction on receiving the news?

It did break my heart when I got the call for the first time they said that the show might go off-air. It has been a rollercoaster ride for all of us as we were in Kolhapur away from our families in this pandemic time. I still remember amid the pandemic I got a call from home saying that my father was affected by COVID-19 and his 96% lungs were affected by it, the doctors weren't sure on what could be the survival chances. Even at that time I was shooting, I did get a few days off as I had to arrange for the necessary medicines and injections for him. It broke my heart when I saw him in the DICU. I couldn't meet him but despite all this we gave our best and gave episodes from Monday to Friday. Well, I am taking this on a positive note that if this has to end, something bigger is waiting for me and I will find it soon.

What would be that fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

The fondest memory would be getting into the skin of Pallavi everyday. Every morning I used to turn into Pallavi after wearing that saree, though I was not a Saree person but now I would say that Saree is the most comfortable attire I have worn. Pallavi's bindi used to be the last touch to my attire and then I always had the feeling that now I am surely going to slay the scene. So yes my fondest memory will always be being Pallavi.

Who would you miss the most from the team of MHRW?

Taking one name wouldn't be correct. When you are working for a show, a whole team is there to take care of you and it is always the team which puts up the show together not just one person so yes I will surely miss the whole team of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Are you looking out for other projects or shall be taking a break post the show?

I am not taking a break for sure, I might take a few days off but that's it. Well, let's leave the upcoming projects to the destiny. I don't know what would come my way yet. It could be anything that would give me a challenging character I will surely pick it. But yes no breaks, the journey has just begun and it surely doesn't need any breaks yet.

Also read: WHAT! Shivangi Khedkar had once SLAPPED Sai Ketan Rao on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; know why

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar