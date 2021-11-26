EXCLUSIVE! 'It was a mutual decision' Premji aka Sunny Pancholi on QUITTING Balika Vadhu 2, views on leap and more

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Premji has been a character that portrayed multiple shades and layers in such a short span of time in the show, now that the show is taking a leap we will not be able to see Sunny Pancholi essaying this intriguing character. We got in touch with him to know what made him take this major decision.

What made you take this decision of quitting the show?

The leap being the major reason, It was a mutual decision, playing a father of a 23/24-year-old guy wouldn't be possible for me. Even the look they had decided for Premji post the leap wouldn't have been a comfortable space for me either so I decided to end my role as Premji in the show.

What was your reaction to the leap?

It wasn't expected this early, but we have agreed to the creative decision that the makers made for the show. I wouldn't have continued the character post the leap for sure. So yes, now that it is happening, I just wish that whoever picks the character would have a legacy to justify with Premji. I hope they do justice to such a strong character of the show.

Are you going to take a break or plan to take up another project?

Well, for now, I am still in the skin of Premji. I will take some time to get out of it and yes, I have a few offers in the bag but nothing on paper yet would surely keep my fans in the loop on whichever project I take up.

A character like Premji that made fans really connect with Sunny would surely make us miss his imprints on it. What do you think?

